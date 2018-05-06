2018 MLB Draft

6th Round

Detroit Tigers (No. 165): Hugh Smith, RHP, Whitworth

​​​​ SPOKANE, Wash. – The Detroit Tigers selected Whitworth University pitcher Hugh Smith in the sixth round of the MLB draft today. Smith is the fifth Pirate player in school history to be selected in the draft.

Smith, a 6’-8” right-hander from Sammamish, Washington, is the first Whitworth player taken since the Philadelphia Phillies took Matt Squires in the 19th round of the 2001 draft. Smith is also the first NCAA Division III player chosen in the 2018 MLB draft. He was the first player off of the board in the sixth round.

“This is an unbelievable feeling and I am grateful to all of my family and friends for believing in me,” Smith said. “I am especially grateful to C.J. (Perry) and Dan (Ramsay) for believing in me and giving me a chance, and for giving me the tools necessary to develop as a pitcher. I also want to thank all my Whitworth teammates and tell them how much I appreciate their friendship and support along the way.”

Smith recently completed his junior season with a 6-1 record and a 1.58 ERA in 62.2 innings. The Northwest Conference selected Smith as the 2018 NWC Pitcher of the Year and he was named to a pair of All-West Region squads. He struck out 9.62 batters per nine innings.

Squires had been the highest-drafted Pirate baseball player. The first three Whitworth players ever drafted were all taken by the Chicago Cubs organization: Mark Linden was taken in the 31st round of the 1989 draft; Bob Mandeville was drafted in the 26th round of the 1984 draft; and James Travis was selected in the 28th round of the 1975 draft.

Smith expects to find out in the next couple of days where the Tigers plan to send him for his first minor league assignment.

Milwaukee Brewers (No. 185): Drew Rasmussen, RHP, Oregon State & Mt. Spokane High School

Drew Rasmussen is still recovering from his second Tommy John Surgery as the Mt. Spokane has not played this season. He is 14-5 with a 2.65 earned run average in 33 career games with OSU. Opponents have batted just .213 against him in 170 innings, while striking out 150 to 45 walks.

He is the seventh Beaver to be taken by Milwaukee all-time. He was selected by Tampa Bay last year with the 31st overall pick in the first round, but did not sign with the Rays.

7th Round

NY Yankees (No. 217): Daniel Bies, RHP, Gonzaga

8th Round

Atlanta Braves (No. 232): AJ Graffanino, SS, Washington

9th Round

Colorado Rockies (No. 276): Willie MacIver, C, Washington

