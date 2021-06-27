Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 in the resumption of a suspended game.

CHICAGO (AP) — Seattle reliever Hector Santiago was ejected after he was checked by the umpires as part of baseball's new sticky substance protocols, and the Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 in the resumption of a suspended game.

Santiago was stopped as he exited in the fifth inning.

His glove was confiscated, and it was later announced that Santiago had been thrown out.

Taylor Trammell homered twice for Seattle, which improved to 10-2 in its last 12 games.

