Julio Rodríguez gaining fans nationwide after MLB All-Star week performance

Mariners fans knew Julio Rodríguez was special. Now the rest of the country knows it too.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOS ANGELES — Out of all the experiences at MLB All-Star week, the Julio in Hollywood experience just might be the biggest hit.

Julio Rodríguez has burst onto the national scene at Dodger Stadium, something that's felt like destiny to watch and also the start of a legendary career.

After stealing the show at Monday's Home Run Derby, he's captivated a crowd.

Yet he's remained as grounded and humble as ever.

“I’m here to have fun man," he told KING 5. "I feel like every time I step on the field, I’m just here to have fun and have a great time.”

Rodríguez has introduced himself to baseball fans across the country, showing he belongs in the same conversation as the game's best players.

“Just realizing that I’m here, that I’m sharing this stage with these people and that I belong here,” he said.

Julio was waiting until next year to win the Home Run Derby in Seattle.@KING5Sports pic.twitter.com/QmpW8B7u8a — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) July 19, 2022

One of the players he's sharing the stage with is his Seattle teammate Ty France.

“I call him my babysitter," Rodríguez said. "He’s always taking care of me, he’s always giving me good advice and making sure I’m walking in the right direction.”

“Not just in LA, I’ve been his babysitter all year," France said. "I joke around with him, telling him they don’t pay me enough to babysit him because he’s the J-Rod show.”

The J-Rod show has been putting on a laser show with each swing of the bat.

Half an hour until @JRODshow44 puts on a laser show in the Derby@KING5Sports pic.twitter.com/rSIBxAOFCQ — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) July 18, 2022

His star shining so bright, he's now drawing comparisons to a former Mariners great.

“He’s like the next Griffey,” Seattle fan Dylan Maez said.

They're comparisons that Ken Griffey Jr. thinks are unnecessary.

“Let Julio be Julio," Jr. said. "There’s no comparisons to anyone but him. Comparing him to any other ball player isn’t fair to him or the other guys. For me, I just want him to keep continuing to grow and learn the game and be him.”

Rodríguez appears to be taking that advice.

“If taking care of one day at a time is what got me here, I’m pretty happy and cool with it honestly,” he said.

His southern California debut is just the latest chapter in his growing legend.