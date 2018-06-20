*Script as read from KREM2 Newscast*

The Spokane Indians finishing up their 5-game set with Boise before heading off to Tri-City.

The Hawks jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but in the 2nd inning, Isaias Quiroz crushes this ball welll beyond the fence in left field. The 3-run bomb puts the home team ahead by one.

It was full-steam ahead for this offense from that point forward. Jonah McReynolds smacks a RBI double in the very next inning to double the Boise deficit.

Then in the 4th inning, Starling Joseph hits the most Avista Stadium home run you'll ever see. He sneaks this ball jusstttt over the 296 ft sign in right field.

The defense even did its thing, too, robbing former Zag Jeff Bohling of an RBI hit.

Indians win 8-4 to grab two victories in the series.

