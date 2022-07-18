2022 MLB Home Run Derby preview: How Mariners' Julio Rodriguez stacks up

The Mariners' phenom will be making his Home Run Derby debut on Monday night in Los Angeles.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The Mariners enter the MLB All-Star break as the hottest team in baseball, winners of 14 consecutive games. Seattle's most exciting player, Julio Rodriguez, will be making his All-Star debut Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Before that, however, Rodriguez will be competing in the Home Run Derby, against some of MLB's most prodigious sluggers. Here is a preview of Monday night's derby, which begins at 5 p.m. PT, and our predictions of how Rodriguez stacks up to his fellow elite power hitters.

First round prediction: Julio Rodriguez vs. Corey Seager

Rodriguez, the No. 6 seed, will face off against three-time All-Star and 2020 World Series MVP Corey Seager, the No. 3 seed, of the division rival Texas Rangers. Seager has hit 22 home runs so far this season, tied for sixth in the American League (AL). Rodriguez enters the All-Star Break with 16 home runs, the most of any rookie in MLB.

It will be Seager's second appearance in the derby, as he was knocked out of the first round when he competed against Mark Trumbo in 2016. Seager, like Rodriguez in 2022, was a rookie his first time around in the derby six years ago. Dodger Stadium also is a familiar ballpark for Seager, who spent his first seven major league seasons in Los Angeles.

Rodriguez might be making his debut in the derby, but his Statcast power numbers have been much stronger than Seager's in 2022. He might not have the experience, but don't be surprised if Rodriguez feeds off the energy of a neutral crowd in southern California and edges Seager out to advance to the second round.

KING 5 prediction: Rodriguez 18, Seager 13

Reigning two-time champion Pete Alonso should continue his dominance this year and is predicted to be Rodriguez's second-round opponent after defeating Ronald Acuna Jr.

Second round prediction: Julio Rodriguez vs. Pete Alonso

Alonso squeaked by Trey Mancini with 23 home runs in the finale of the 2021 event in Colorado and outlasted Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to win the 2019 derby as well. The event was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Given his recent track record, just about everyone will be counting on Alonso to advance to the final round for a third consecutive event. The Mets' slugger is tied for fifth among MLB hitters with 24 home runs.

However, Rodriguez is predicted to ride the momentum of the Mariners' remarkable winning streak and find a way to outlast Alonso and earn himself a spot in the championship round.

KING 5 prediction: Rodriguez 15, Alonso 10

Juan Soto, arguably the most impressive young hitter in the game, should will his way through his side of the bracket to meet Rodriguez in the derby's finale.

Final round prediction: Julio Rodriguez vs. Juan Soto

These two powerful outfielders, both hailing from the Dominican Republic, are predicted to have an epic duel in the finale. Soto is tied for 14th in MLB with 20 home runs so far this season and is a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award-winner.

In 2021, Soto hit the longest home run in derby history, driving one at Coors Field 520 feet. He ended up being beaten by Alonso in the second round.

In our prediction, after Rodriguez clubs 12 more home runs, Soto comes up and gets to 13, taking home the crown in Tinseltown.

KING 5 prediction: Soto 13, Rodriguez 12

This could be the first of many All-Star weekends for Rodriguez, and next year he'll likely take the field for the 2023 Home Run Derby right here in Seattle at T-Mobile Park.

He might not end up being the winner of this year's edition of the Home Run Derby, but by the end of his career, Rodriguez likely will have this trophy among many in his collection.