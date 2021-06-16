x
Cruz, Ober lift Twins over Mariners 7-2

Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer against his former team, rookie starter Bailey Ober struck out six and the Minnesota Twins beat the Seattle Mariners 7-2.
Minnesota Twins' Nelson Cruz hits a three-run home run off of Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Justus Sheffield that also scored Minnesota Twins' Willians Astudillo and Jorge Polanco during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

SEATTLE (AP) — Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer against his former team, rookie starter Bailey Ober struck out six and the Minnesota Twins beat the Seattle Mariners 7-2.

Cruz's second-deck shot to left field in the fifth inning made it 6-0 and helped snap the Twins' three-game losing streak. 

It was his 431st career home run, moving him into a tie with Lou Gehrig at 49th on the career list. 

Ryan Jeffers followed with a solo homer two batters later. 

Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson left after scoring in the first inning with right calf tenderness.

