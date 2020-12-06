BOSTON — With the 118th pick in the MLB Draft, the Boston Red Sox selected Central Valley alum Jeremy Wu-Yelland on Thursday.

Wu-Yelland is a left-handed reliever and was a junior on Hawaii's baseball team.

Wu-Yelland appeared seven times for the Warriors this year before their season ended due to the Coronavirus. He only allowed one earned run in 13 innings pitched and struck out six batters when he pitched against #2 Vanderbilt. He had a 0.69 ERA this season and struck out 16 batters overall. In his sophomore season he pitched in 17 games and started seven for the Warriors.

While at Central Valley, Wu-Yelland was named first-team 4A All-State and in 2017 was named a Rawlings-Perfect Game Preseason All-American. Coming out of high school, Wu-Yelland was ranked the #3 pitcher in the state of Washington and the #21 prospect from the state overall.

