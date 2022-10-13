Live updates: Mariners lead 2-1 vs. Astros in Game 2 of ALDS

Follow along with the second game of the Mariners' Division Series in Houston.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Mariners vs. Astros live updates

Fourth inning: Eugenio Suarez scored the Mariners' first run of the game after Framber Valdez' errant throw at home. Dylan Moore drove in another run with a single. Mariners lead 2-1.

A "let's go Mariners" chant making its way thru Minute Maid Park pic.twitter.com/vQsuvTLoJo — Chris Egan King-5 TV (@ChrisEgan5) October 13, 2022

Third inning: J.P. Crawford's double to deep left field was the Mariners first hit of the game, but an incredible defensive play from Jose Altuve at second base wiped away what would have been a single from Julio Rodriguez.

WOW! Jose Altuve with the jump throw! pic.twitter.com/NOenYs0XJz — MLB (@MLB) October 13, 2022

Luis Castillo struck out the side in the bottom of the second inning.

Second inning: Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker hit a solo home run to right field, giving the Astros an early 1-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Framber Valdez dispatched three more Mariners in an efficient fashion. He's recorded six outs on just 29 pitches.

King Tuck gets the scoring started. pic.twitter.com/xsGJD7qEkO — MLB (@MLB) October 13, 2022

First inning: Neither team reached base. Mitch Haniger will lead off the second inning for the Mariners.

Game info

The Seattle Mariners need a new plan for locking down October-tested Astros star Yordan Alvarez, because what they tried in Game 1 certainly didn't work.

Maybe ace Luis Castillo is the answer. They'll find out when the teams play Game 2 of their AL Division Series on Thursday in Houston.

Alvarez wrecked Seattle's bullpen strategy with one colossal swing Tuesday, giving Houston an 8-7 Game 1 victory with a three-run drive off Robbie Ray with two outs in the ninth inning. Seattle manager Scott Servais called the left-handed Ray — the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner — out of the bullpen just to face the left-handed-hitting Alvarez.

Alvarez, who hit 37 homers in the regular season, spoiled Servais’ move by launching Ray’s second pitch into the right field stands to set off a wild celebration with his mom and dad in the seats. Alvarez had five RBIs in the game.