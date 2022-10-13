Live updates: Mariners lead 2-1 vs. Astros in Game 2 of ALDS

HOUSTON —
Mariners vs. Astros live updates
Fourth inning: Eugenio Suarez scored the Mariners' first run of the game after Framber Valdez' errant throw at home. Dylan Moore drove in another run with a single. Mariners lead 2-1.
Third inning: J.P. Crawford's double to deep left field was the Mariners first hit of the game, but an incredible defensive play from Jose Altuve at second base wiped away what would have been a single from Julio Rodriguez.
Luis Castillo struck out the side in the bottom of the second inning.
Second inning: Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker hit a solo home run to right field, giving the Astros an early 1-0 lead.
Meanwhile, Framber Valdez dispatched three more Mariners in an efficient fashion. He's recorded six outs on just 29 pitches.
First inning: Neither team reached base. Mitch Haniger will lead off the second inning for the Mariners.
Game info
- AL Division Series Game 2: Mariners (0–1) at Astros (1–0)
- First pitch: 12:37 pm PT at Minute Maid Park
- Starting pitchers: RH Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 earned run average) vs. LH Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.82)
- Radio: Seattle Sports (710 AM) and Mariners.com
- TV: TBS
The Seattle Mariners need a new plan for locking down October-tested Astros star Yordan Alvarez, because what they tried in Game 1 certainly didn't work.
Maybe ace Luis Castillo is the answer. They'll find out when the teams play Game 2 of their AL Division Series on Thursday in Houston.
Alvarez wrecked Seattle's bullpen strategy with one colossal swing Tuesday, giving Houston an 8-7 Game 1 victory with a three-run drive off Robbie Ray with two outs in the ninth inning. Seattle manager Scott Servais called the left-handed Ray — the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner — out of the bullpen just to face the left-handed-hitting Alvarez.
Alvarez, who hit 37 homers in the regular season, spoiled Servais’ move by launching Ray’s second pitch into the right field stands to set off a wild celebration with his mom and dad in the seats. Alvarez had five RBIs in the game.
Castillo, acquired in July from the Cincinnati Reds, could be Seattle's best chance to slow Alvarez and the Astros. The two-time All-Star pitched 7 1/3 shutout innings to beat Toronto in the AL wild-card opener.