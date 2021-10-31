Here are the 5 things to know ahead of World Series Game 5

Game 5 of the 2021 World Series is going down Sunday, October 31. This Halloween game is sure to be an exciting one.

ATLANTA — Atlanta's Truist Park is preparing to host Game 5 of the World Series. The energy has been electric at The Battery all week as fans continue to flock to the stadium. With Game 5 now just hours away, here is a quick breakdown of what to expect from the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros next outing in the 2021 World Series.

When is World Series Game 5 starting?

Game 5 of the 2021 World Series kicks off Sunday, October 31. The potentially last game of the series will take place inside Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros will face off at 8:15 p.m ET and will be broadcasted on FOX.

What are Atlanta’s odds leading into Game 5?

The Houston Astros have had one of the most dominant offenses of 2021. That being said, statistics are on The Atlanta Braves’ side leading into Game 5. The Atlanta Braves earned a tiebreaking victory in Game 3 on Friday. As reported by Major League Baseball, teams that have earned 1-1 tiebreaking Game 3 victories have gone on to win the World Series 65% of the time. Only 14 out of the 90 teams that have fallen behind 3-1, as the Houston Astros now stand, have come back to win a best-of-seven postseason series, as reported by the MLB. Based on the previous 46 teams, that gives the Atlanta Braves an 87% chance of victory in this series. Smacking in the final statistical nail in the coffin for Game 5, the Atlanta Braves are undefeated at home this postseason with a 7-0 record. With all of that in mind, baseball is the promised land for surprising upsets. Anything can happen.

Who is the MVP leading into World Series Game 5?

There are a number of players on both teams that fans should pay attention to on Sunday night. The Atlanta Braves’ Jorge Soler has been instrumental. Soler earned himself a spot in the history books at Game 1 by becoming the only player to ever lead off the World Series with a home run. Beyond that, Soler smacked a game-winning pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning of Saturday’s Game 4. This is a Game 5 starter to keep an eye on.

Despite Soler’s game-defining runs, it is Austin Riley who leads the Atlanta Braves with three great runs. The third baseman cracked a double in Game 1, earning the Braves a decisive 2-0 lead. Riley also earned the Atlanta Braves’ first run in both Games 3 and 4. Having one of the most feared offenses in 2021, the Houston Astros certainly have their own heavy hitters.

But, the Astros’ bats have mostly been cold this World Series. Four for eighteen, Houston Astros Michael Brantley has earned the team’s only two home runs in the World Series. Still, Brantley leads both teams will six total hits this series. Meanwhile, Astros’ Kyle Tucker is five for fifteen, having smacked a double and stolen two bases this series.

Who are the World Series Game 5 starting pitchers?

The Atlanta Braves’ starting pitcher for Game 5 is left-hander Tucker Davidson. This will be Davidson’s first postseason outing, who has earned a 3.6 ERA this season.

The Houston Astros’ starting pitcher for Game 5 is left-hander Framber Valdez. Valdez has been instrumental to the Astros in both this and last year’s ALCS.

How much are tickets to Game 5 of the World Series?

Tickets to see the Atlanta Braves defend their home turf from the Houston Astros at Truist Park on Sunday are already sold out. For a hefty price, fans can still snag tickets to the game on the secondary market.