2023 MLB All-Star in Seattle

SEATTLE — The 2023 MLB All-Star Week will be coming to Seattle in July, making the Emerald City the temporary center of the baseball world.

From July 7-11, Seattle will be hosting a variety of free and paid events centered around celebrating the game of baseball and softball.

How Seattle became host of MLB All-Star Game for third time in city's history

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is returning to Seattle for the third time in the city's history. The first time the city hosted the game was in 1979, and the second was back in 2001.

It is a competitive process to secure the All-Star Game that takes a lot of time, planning, and money.

Volunteers clean up neighborhoods around T-Mobile Park ahead of MLB All-Star Week

In May, nearly 4,000 volunteers came out to help clean up neighborhoods in Seattle, including the area around T-Mobile Park. It is just one of the many efforts to get the city ready to be in the spotlight.

"People are realizing how close it is, and how great that week is going to be,” said Lisa Howard, Executive Director of Alliance for Pioneer Square.

Mariners, MLB announce 2023 All-Star Legacy Initiative for impact on Seattle

MLB, the Seattle Mariners and the Mariners Care Foundation announced the 2023 All-Star Legacy Initiative, which seeks to invest money annually in the host city of the Midsummer Classic.

The joint effort will contribute more than $2 million toward four projects to address equity gaps in order to expand access to youth baseball and softball and support the needs of underserved community college students to help them complete their college programs.

How Seattle officials plan to keep 2023 MLB All-Star Week safe, secure

For the dozens of law enforcement agencies at the local and federal level tasked with keeping fans safe during 2023 MLB All-Star Week in Seattle, preparations start well before first pitch on July 11.

One of these agencies, the United States Coast Guard (USCG), put together a public service announcement reminding the public to keep anything that flies out of the air during the festivities.

HBCU Swingman Classic will give players 'opportunity to be seen'

The sweet swing of Ken Griffey Jr. captured the baseball world for decades.

Decades later, Griffey wants to help find the next iconic stroke.

Mariners opening rideshare lot at T-Mobile Park ahead of All-Star Week

The Seattle Mariners introduced a new community resource Monday that they hope will ease parking concerns and boost safety.

A new rideshare lot will open ahead of All-Star Week and serve as a permanent feature across from T-Mobile Park on Third Avenue between Holgate Street and Royal Brougham Way near the bustling Amtrak railways. The lot officially opens July 8.

Washington National Guard team will be part of 2023 MLB All-Star Game activities in Seattle

A Washington National Guard team will be part of Major League Baseball’s 2023 All-Star festivities in Seattle on July 11.

Members of the guard’s 10th Civil Support Team will not be taking the field, but they will be assisting local agencies to help keep the game, and events leading up to it, safe.

Extra traffic expected for MLB All-Star Week as Mariners tout public transit options

Nearly half a million fans are expected to gather in Seattle for part of MLB All-Star Week, and the roads around T-Mobile Park and Lumen Field will see above-average congestion throughout the schedule of events between July 7-11.

The Mariners have created a fun way for fans to beat the traffic, with walking and biking maps for fans of the surrounding areas involved in the various All-Star Game events.

Know before you go: 2023 MLB All-Star Week in Seattle

Seattle will be at the center of the baseball world this July, as the 2023 MLB All-Star Game will be held at T-Mobile Park.

However, there is far more than just the Midsummer Classic for local fans to enjoy during the week leading up to the game on July 11.

Here's a breakdown of what events will be offered between July 7-11 when All-Star Week kicks into gear.

How to experience All-Star Week in Seattle on a budget

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week is nearly upon Seattle, and if you don’t want to spend a ton of money, there are plenty of free or cheap activities that you can check out and still get the fan experience.

Here’s a round-up of some of the best ones.

Booked and busy: Pioneer Square businesses excitedly prepare for All-Star attendees

Experts predict more than $50 million in revenue to flow into Seattle this week from the Major League Baseball All-Star experience.

Pioneer Square businesses are scrambling to make sure they get their piece of it.

The neighborhood's proximity to the All-Star festivities is putting business owners in a prime position for reaping the benefits of this five-day event.

2023 MLB Home Run Derby: Everything you need to know

For those that dig the long ball, Major League Baseball's (MLB) annual Home Run Derby is a bastion of riches during All-Star Week.

The best home run mashers in the world compete to see who can hit the most baseballs over the fence. That's all. It's a simple, no-frills event that always entertains.

Now with the latest iteration of MLB Home Run Derby a few days away in Seattle's T-Mobile Park, let's break down the event.