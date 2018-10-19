We're going to play a fun little game today of who am I?

This time last year I had amassed 533 yards over five games.

This time last year my best game to date was a 241 yard performance.

This time last year I was *not* a starter.

So, who am I?

Yeah, I'm sure you guessed it, I'm Gardner Minshew.

Did that shock you because yeah, putting all those stats into perspective definitely shocked me.

Let's go delve into last year for Gardner because it really illustrates just how far he has come.

Gardner did not win the starting job for the Pirates until November. As I said before his biggest game that season before November was for 241 yards. He had one game last year that he threw for a whopping 4 yards.

After he got the starting job in November, Minshew had two four hundred yard games. He's had four so far at WSU, and he's six games into the season.

Now there were some flashes of brilliance last year, including the game that Minshew won the starting job in against Houston. In that game he went 52 of 68 for 463 yards and broke ECU's records for completions and attempts. However his team still lost that game 52-27, and Eastern Carolina went 3-9 last season overall.

So it makes sense that when Athlon Sports released their quarterback rankings for the Pac 12 before the season started, Minshew came in at 11th.

Nobody saw what he has become this season, well, becoming. Especially Minshew on top of the NCAA standings for passing yards. 2,422 to be exact.

He also is the leader in in passing completions with 215 and pass attempts at 313.

To illustrate best what Minshew has accomplished so far this season, I think it's best to compare and contrast him to Luke Falk's senior season last year.

At the end of the regular season Falk had a little under 3,600 yards passing. Minshew is well on his way to surpassing that number if he stays healthy, and could very realistically eclipse 4,000 yards.

Also, Falk only had one 400 yard game last year. Like I said earlier, Minshew has already had four.

Their completion percentages are nearly neck and neck, with Falk being at 67% through the whole season, and Minshew being at 69% to date.

To be fair, Falk was playing with a broken left wrist throughout the 2017 season, so that did impact Falk's play.

So I've thrown a lot of stats at you over the last two minutes, but those stats are to illustrate that.

A. Nobody saw this coming for Minshew, and B. Minshew is having a pretty dang good year.

So, let's get to C. Shall we...

This Saturday is the biggest day of Minshew's career hands down and it's his chance to put himself in the national spotlight.

The transfer has the stats, and the story, to be something special.

Stay tuned.

