Obviously the talk of the town in Pullman right now is College GameDay.

You may be wondering how much advance notice Leach got that the show was coming to Pullman? Well, turns out coaches are just like the rest of us.

"Somebody texted Kirk Herbstreet's tweet (to me). Somebody texted it and then they did the thing, 'Okay here's this,' and then they did, 'Okay is it a joke or is it for real,' and then they were like, 'Oh yeah it's for real.'"

But now that GameDay is coming, Leach thinks the show will discover just how great this town and school are, and they’ll be more than willing to come here more often.

"I think they'll enjoy it. I think they'll have a good time. I also think GameDay will see what a beautiful spot this university is in and be a little quicker to come back. I don't think it'll take them as many years to come back a second time as it did this first one. They'll love all the really cool stuff that they get to photograph and their shots. The game day environment of course at our place is outstanding and has been for a long time."

Let’s turn our attention towards the game, because that is the whole reason why GameDay is coming after all.

Wazzu has a three game win streak over the Ducks. Leach says all of his games against the Ducks have some similar qualities, and he expects this one on Saturday to follow suit.

"They've been really hard fought games, all of them have. I think this one will be the same. They're very fast guys and they always seem like they're very fast moving games. They move fast and of course we're passing down the field so it's always got a quick pace to it. It's come down to whoever is most willing to slug it out at the end."

