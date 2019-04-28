SPOKANE, Wash. — When the NFL Draft ended, some social media drama unfolded with Washington State football.

It involves Washington State head coach Mike Leach, former Cougs running back James Williams and Pro Football Hll of Fame running back Eric Dickerson.

People always questioned whether Williams should have skipped his final year of eligibility to go pro or come back for his last season. He chose to go to the NFL and didn't get drafted, but he did get signed by the Kansas City Chiefs after the draft as an undrafted free agent.

It all started with this tweet from Mike Leach on Saturday.

He retweeted a college football reporter with the Athletic talking about how 49 of 144 underclassmen who went pro weren't selected.

The whole list wasn't shown, but many perceived this a subtweet to Williams.

On Sunday morning, Williams posted a subtweet that was deleted later.

Then, that's when Dickerson got involved.

Dickerson said Leach didn't help Williams accomplish his dreams and hindered Williams from helping his family.

Leach hasn't responded to Williams or Dickerson on Twitter.