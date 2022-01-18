Meet 'Davy Jones,' the Seattle Kraken team dog

Davy Jones is a four-month-old Husky mix adopted from Dog Gone Seattle, a foster-based rescue organization.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken snapping a nine-game losing streak in from of the home town fans Monday night against Chicago was the headline, but the headliner was clearly the newest Kraken who was introduced to fans for the first time.

"Davy Jones," a four-month-old Husky mix adopted from Dog Gone Seattle, a foster-based rescue organization, was introduced to the team and fans on Monday.

In partnership with our friends at @CanidaePetFood, we’ll share Davy’s journey as the four-month old husky rescue trains to become a therapy dog. pic.twitter.com/N5qJ2ZxAq4 — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) January 17, 2022

Chris Scarbrough and his wife Emily adopted the dog and will care for Davy full-time. Scarbrough is the lead developer of the Climate Pledge and Seattle Kraken app.

“When I’m in the office, he comes with me and everyone just loves Davy,” he said,

The Seattle Kraken community Iceplex in Northgate is home to the team's staff and many have dog beds ready for Davy to visit.

The Seattle Kraken partnered with pet food company Canidae and will train Davy with the Alliance of Therapy dogs. Scarbrough said Davy will be at select home games and eventually make appearances at community events and hospital visits.

Kraken Head Coach Dave Hakstol said, “We’re excited to welcome Davy Jones into the Seattle Kraken family, and proud to partner with Canidae to bring him on board. He’s a solid addition to the locker room and our community and we can’t wait for everyone to get to know him.”