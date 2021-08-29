Here are all the medals won at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday

On Sunday, Jaleen Roberts took home a silver medal in the Women's Long Jump event.

TOKYO, Japan — The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics are in full swing and the United States now has medal winners in a variety of events.

On Sunday, Eastern Washington State student Jaleen Roberts took home a silver medal in the Women's Long Jump event.

That was followed by Tekoa native Susannah Scaroni and Tatyana McFadden winning both bronze and silver for the Women's 800 M race.

In the Men's High Jump event, Roderick Townsend and Dallas wise were able to receive gold and silver medals.

Daniel Romanchuk won a gold medal for the Men's 400 M event.

In the Men's 1500 M event, Raymond Martin took home a silver medal followed by Noah Malone who was able to receive a bronze medal in the Men's 100 M event.