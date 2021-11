The Panthers beat the Peninsula High School Seahawks three sets to one.

MEAD, Wash. — Mead High School won the 3A Volleyball State Championship Friday.

Mead came in as a four seed so the win was quite an accomplishment.

The 4A Volleyball State Championship Quarterfinals was also held on Friday with Graham Kapowsin beat the Camas High School Papermakers 3-1.