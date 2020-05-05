SEATTLE — Beast Mode could be returning to the Seahawks next season

In an interview on SportsCenter on Monday night, Marshawn Lynch said a return to Seattle is possible. He said his agent has been talking to the Seahawks about Lynch playing for the franchise next season.

“Well, it’s almost on that expect the unexpected,” Lynch said. “But just as far as right now, what I do know is, I'm going to keep it solid. My agent has been in talks with Seattle, so like I said, we’ll see what happens. If it works out and I get back up there, it is what it is. And if not, s—, I’m looking good. So I ain’t really tripping too much.”

Lynch was brought onto the roster late last season for the playoffs after Seahawks running backs Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise all suffered season ending injuries. Beast Mode scored three touchdowns in two games, but only had 33 total rushing yards.

The team selected a running back in the fourth round of this past NFL Draft with DeeJay Dallas out of Miami to add to its depth going into next year.

