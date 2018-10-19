As countless excited families prepared for College GameDay at Washington State University in Pullman on Friday morning, one Tri-Cities family rolled into the RV lot on campus with a lot of baggage.

"We only fight once a year, and that will be on Saturday," said Denise Brandon referring to her husband Michael Brandon.

Denise Brandon walked around their RV site in a red onesie, wearing her Cougar gear proudly. Her husband, sitting next to her, was not wearing red, but green and yellow.

Unlike many in the RV lot, Michael Brandon went to the University of Oregon, and he was wearing his school's gear proudly.

READ MORE: Preparation underway for College GameDay's arrival in Pullman

READ MORE: Mike Leach talks GameDay, Oregon coming to Pullman

They don't share a team, but at least they share a son.

"I'm a Coug," Drew Brandon said to his mother's amusement.

Michael Brandon had to chime in. "(That's) because mommy tells you what a great school it is?" he asked.

"Yes," his son replied.

For the Brandon family, the trek from the Tri-Cities to Pullman began Thursday morning.

"We are hearing the news about how busy it's going to be, and we figure yeah we're going to leave sometime after work," said Michael Brandon. "No, it got to ten o'clock and I couldn't hold it anymore. I left work, everybody's home, I got my stuff ready, I wanted to make sure we were out of here by at least three o'clock," he said. "It took us two hours to get into the spot because of a long line of RVs."

READ MORE: 10 things you need to know about College GameDay heading to Pullman

READ MORE: WSU fan makes road trip from Virginia Beach to Pullman for College GameDay

The Brandon family, happily settled on the WSU campus, said they are playing nice for now, but on Saturday, it's going down.

READ MORE: 'WSU Popcorn Guy' wanted by College GameDay, Pullman PD

On game day Denise will be with her fellow Cougs and her husband Michael will be looking for his Duck friends.

"Win or lose we will have fun tomorrow," said Denise Brandon.

© 2018 KREM