Mariners advance to American League Division Series with incredible 10-9 victory in game 2 of Wild Card series

Blue Jays blow an 8-1 lead as Mariners lead monstrous comeback to advance.

TORONTO, ON — The Seattle Mariners had a chance to advance to the American League Division Series for the first time since 2001. They did just that behind a wild comeback from 8-1 down to win 10-9 over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray had a rough outing today. Ray went just three-plus innings and gave up four earned runs including two long home runs by Blue Jays right fielder Teoscar Hernandez.

Relief pitcher Paul Sewald fared no better as he gave up four earned runs in just two-thirds of an inning on a really tough day for Mariners pitching.

The Blue Jays led Seattle 8-1 entering the sixth inning.

The comeback began for the Mariners in the sixth inning. Blue Jays manager John Schneider pulled starting pitcher Kevin Gausman with the bases loaded and two outs.

Relief pitcher Tim Mayza immediately threw a wild pitch which brought in a run to make it 8-2 Toronto. Carlos Santana followed up with a three-run home run to make it an 8-5 ballgame.

After Toronto added a run in the seventh inning, the Mariners struck back in the eighth inning with an RBI single by Cal Raleigh to make it 9-6. Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass would load the bases and Schneider called on closer Jordan Romano to wiggle out of danger.

Romano struck out Santana and Dylan Moore. With two outs, JP Crawford hit a blooper into center field that landed between George Springer and Bo Bichette in center field. Springer and Bichette collided on the play which caused all three runs to score to tie the game at nine.

In the top of the ninth inning, the Mariners got a one-out double from Cal Raleigh and then a two-out RBI double from Adam Frazier to go ahead 10-9.

Scott Servais decided to turn to rookie RHP George Kirby in the bottom of the ninth inning to attempt to close the series out.

Kirby proceeded to close it out and the Mariners advanced to the ALDS for the first time since 2001 with a 10-9 victory.

Seattle moves on to face the Houston Astros in the ALDS and will face RHP Justin Verlander in game one. The Mariners will counter with RHP Logan Gilbert.

