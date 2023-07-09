Mariners select four players on Day 1 of MLB Draft

High schoolers make up the first three picks

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners selected infielder Colt Emerson out of John Glenn High School (New Concord, OH) with their first selection (22nd overall) in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Emerson, 17, batted .455 with 26 doubles, 8 triples, 13 home runs, and 51 RBI. He struck out just 14 times in his high school career. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound infielder is rated by Baseball America as the No. 27 overall draft prospect and the No. 12 high school prospect.

“He is a pure hitter who already possesses an advanced knowledge of the strike zone. As a member of Team USA last summer, he was an important part of the lineup that won the Gold Medal," said Director of Amateur Scouting Scott Hunter. "We see Colt as an advanced hitter who will not only hit for average but power in the future. Colt’s leadership and polished approach to the game makes us extremely excited to add him to our organization.”

With their second selection (29th overall), the Mariners selected outfielder Jonny Farmelo out of Westfield High School (Chantilly, VA).

Farmelo, 18, batted .385 with 60 runs scored, 22 doubles, 1 triple, 7 home runs and 29 RBI in 48 career games for Westfield. He struck out just 25 times in his high school career.

“Jonny is a left-hand-hitting high school centerfielder from Westfield High School in Virginia. He is a powerful athlete who possesses the rare combination of speed and power,” Hunter said. “We see Jonny developing into a middle-of-the-order bat that will hit for both average and power, as well as make things happen with his elite speed.”

The Mariners took shortstop Tai Peete out of Trinity Christian School (Sharpsburg, GA) with their third selection (30th overall).

Peete, 17, batted .414 with 47 runs, 8 doubles, 4 triples, 12 home runs and 40 RBI in 28 games during his senior year at Trinity. Through 4 high school seasons, Peete batted .403 with 22 home runs and 57 stolen bases.

“Tai Peete is a left-handed hitting high school shortstop from Georgia,” Hunter said. “Tai is a great athlete with big upside potential both at the plate and on the field. We see Tai as a potential five-tool player that will possess the rare combination of speed and power. We are excited to add this type of athlete with this type of potential to our organization.”

With their final pick of the day, the 57th overall selection, the Mariners took third baseman Ben Williamson out of the College of William & Mary (Williamsburg, VA).