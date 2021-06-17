x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Spokane's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Spokane, Washington | KREM.com

Sports

Mariners score 2 in 9th to rally past Rays 6-5

Seager walks it off in rare pinch-hitting appearance
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager, center, is covered in powder by teammates after after he drove in the winning run with a single in the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Seattle. Rays' Brandon Lowe, foreground left, heads off the field. The Mariners won 6-5. AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Shed Long Jr. hit a tying double in the bottom of the ninth inning and pinch-hitter Kyle Seager singled home the winning run to rally the Seattle Mariners past the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5. 

Seattle lost starter Justin Dunn to a sore right shoulder after two innings, but came from behind with the help of a two-run homer by Ty France and a solo shot from Luis Torrens. 

Dylan Moore drew a four-pitch walk from reliever Pete Fairbanks to start the ninth. Jake Bauers singled and Long tied it 5-all with his double. Seager batted for Taylor Trammell and singled through the right side of a drawn-in infield to score Bauers. Seattle has won four of five.