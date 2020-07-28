Mariners get bombarded in 8-5 loss to Astros

Seattle held an early lead, but the Astros quickly erased it and piled on the runs..

HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners got out to an early lead, but quickly let it up to the Houston Astros in an 8-5 loss on Monday.

Seattle went up 3-0 in the top of the third inning after Evan Whit his first home run of his MLB career.

The momentum quickly turned to the Astros in the bottom of the third. Jose Altuve drove in a run off a double. Alex Bregman hit a three-run home run in the following at bat to make it 4-3 for the Astros.

Houston piled on four more runs in the fourth and fifth inning. The Mariners scored two runs in the top of the seventh off a Kyle Seager groundout and an Evan White single. They wouldn't score again after that.

The Mariners fall to 1-3 on the season. The team has allowed 29 runs through four games. All of those came to the Astros.

The Mariners play again on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels. Game time is at 6:40 p.m.