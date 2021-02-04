Mariners rally late to stun Giants 8-7 in 10 innings

The 8-7 victory took place at home in T-Mobile Park in front of 9,000 socially distanced fans.

SEATTLE — Jake Fraley walked with the bases loaded in the 10th inning to score Evan White with the winning run, and the Seattle Mariners rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the San Francisco Giants 8-7.

A wild opening night concluded with a massive comeback by the Mariners, who scored six runs in the eighth inning to take a 7-6 lead, lost it on pinch-hitter Alex Dickerson’s solo homer in the ninth and finally won in extra innings.

San Francisco’s bullpen struggled all night, capped by Jose Alvarez’s inability to throw strikes in the 10th.

Anthony Misiewicz pitched the top of the 10th to get the victory, and escaped the inning unscathed after Mitch Haniger made a terrific sliding catch.

The Mariners' comeback started in the eighth when Ty France singled in J.P. Crawford. After Haniger scored on a bases-loaded walk, Dylan Moore doubled to right scoring France and Kyle Seager. Taylor Trammell scored the final run of the inning when Giants first baseman Brandon Belt threw the ball away.

Seattle starter Marco Gonzales had a rough night giving up five runs on eight hits including three home runs over six innings.

Giants starter Kevin Gausman was outstanding. He gave up just a run on two hits over six-and-two-thirds innings. Gausman left the game leading 5-1 before San Francisco's bullpen imploded.

It was the first time fans were in attendance at T-Mobile Park in more than a year after last season was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.