EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Former Washington State University quarterback Luke Falk lead the New York Jets offense last night amidst some unique circumstances.

The Jets hosted the Cleveland Browns in the NFL's second edition of Monday Night Football for the 2019 season.

With first-string quarterback Sam Darnold sidelined due to mononucleosis, Trevor Siemian was named the starter.

In the second quarter, a hit from Cleveland's Miles Garrett threw all of their combined weight onto his ankle, resulting in ligament damage that will likely require surgery and will likely keep him out for the rest of the season.

After Siemian's exit, Falk, the sixth round pick in the 2018 NFL draft from WSU, took over commanding the offense. In his snaps on Monday, Falk threw for 225 yards, notching 20 completions on 25 pass attempts.

Falk had been brought up to the active roster as the backup before the Week 2 match up.

The Jets lost the game 23-3, but the Jets announced on Monday that Falk will be the starter going forward.

Following a team press conference Tuesday morning, Jets 360 Productions Senior Director Eric Allen tweeted that Falk has been named the team's starting quarterback heading into their week three matchup against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Jets official Twitter account retweeted the announcement from Allen.

The game will be Falk's first career start in the regular season, after being waived by the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins. He will have superstar running back Le'veon Bell by his side in the backfield to help him face the defending champions.

Falk threw for 14,481 career passing yards while at WSU, a Pac-12 Conference career record. Under WSU head coach Mike Leach's air raid offense, Falk also set the Pac-12 record for all-time pass completions.

A fun fact about Falk's first start: his first start will be against Tom Brady, who was taken with the exact same pick as Falk in the 2000 NFL Draft.

The following video is a sit down interview with Luke Falk from 2017.