Who should you be starting, avoiding in your Week 1 NFL fantasy football lineups?

Hear why Trevor Lawrence may be worth a shot at your QB1 role for the first month, plus one player owned in 3% of leagues that could make a Week 1 impact.

HOUSTON — Week 1 of the NFL season is here and it's time to set your fantasy football lineups. 

You definitely don't want to start off on a bad note to begin your year, so make sure you're checking the injury reports, and make sure your optimal lineup is in place!

On Friday's Locked On Today podcast, Marcus Mosher of Locked On Dynasty joined Peter Bukowski to give a few tips for the first week of fantasy football.

Start: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars

Credit: AP
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) prepares to throw the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Mosher: "I think Trevor Lawrence is a sneaky good QB1 in the first month of the season. I love the way Jacksonville's early season schedule shakes up. They play Houston in Week 1, can you get a better start to the season? I also think Lawrence has some pretty decent weapons, he's going to have to throw the ball as they won't have too much of a rushing attack."

Week 1 Sleeper: DeSean Jackson, WR, Rams

Credit: AP
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson runs drills during an NFL football training camp practice in Irvine, Calif., Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Mosher: "There are some guys out there that are deep on some benches that I would put in your lineups. DeSean Jackson, for example. He's probably somebody that's not going to hold value over the course of the season. But Week1 is historically a game where DeSean Jackson thrives. I think this is a good spot for him with a shaky Chicago defense and a new QB in Matthew Stafford."

Elite player who may let you down: Derrick Henry, RB, Titans

Credit: AP
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) before an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Mosher: "I think Derrick Henry is going to be a lot of people's RB1 this week because they're playing the Arizona Cardinals and they struggled against the run last year. But they did add J.J. Watt, they did add Zaven Collins. And I would just mention that Derrick Henry is not typically a fast starter early on in the season. Two games over the last three years where he had less than 27 rushing yards. I think this is going to be a game where the Titans throw a bunch, don't be surprised if Derrick Henry gets off to a slow start.

Other players to start: Raheem Mostert, RB, 49ers; James Robinson, RB, Jaguars; Robert Woods, WR, Rams; D.J. Moore, WR, Panthers; Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers. 

Players to sit: Chase Edmonds, RB, Cardinals; Myles Gaskin, RB, Patriots; Zack Moss, RB, Bills; Kenny Golladay, WR, Giants; Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals; Darnell Mooney, WR, Bears.

