Washington beats Seattle as the Seahawks drop to 3-8 this season

The Washington Football Team beat the Seattle Seahawks 17-15 on Monday.

SEATTLE — Kendall Fuller intercepted Russell Wilson’s pass on a 2-point conversion attempt, and Washington held on to beat the Seattle Seahawks 17-15 for the team’s third consecutive victory.

Wilson led the Seahawks on a 10-play, 96-yard touchdown drive in the final three minutes but came up just short of leading a memorable comeback on his 33rd birthday. He connected with Freddy Swain on a 32-yard TD pass with 15 seconds left, but the 2-point throw to Swain was picked off by Fuller.

Wilson was 20 of 31 for 247 yards and two TD passes. But he lost three consecutive games for the first time as the Seahawks' starting quarterback, with his team’s playoff hopes fading in the process.

The brightest spot in the Seahawks' loss was a blocked extra point attempt that was returned for two points. Rasheem Green became the first player in at least six years to block, recover and score on the same defensive conversion. The play tied the score at 9-all late in the first half before Washington took over in the second.

J.D. McKissic scored two touchdowns for Washington, which moved into the final playoff spot in the NFC.

Washington outrushed Seattle 152-34 and held a 41:40-18:20 edge in time of possession. The Seahawks were 4 of 12 on third down.