Report: Aaron Rodgers, Packers agree to richest deal in NFL history

NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is staying in Green Bay after all, reportedly with the richest contract in NFL history.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers is not going anywhere.

The four-time NFL MVP has reportedly agreed to a new four-year, $200 million deal with the Green Bay Packers, making him the highest paid player in NFL history.

Pat McAfee was the first to report the news. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the numbers. Although McAfee did tweet that Rapoport's report on the contract numbers, including $153 million in guaranteed money, was false and that Rodgers is pursuing a more cap friendly deal so the Packers can bring back more impending free agents. More to come there, evidently.

The reported new deal comes a little over a year after rumors and reports that Rodgers did not want to return to the Packers in 2021. Rodgers eventually did return prior to last season on several conditions.

One of those conditions would be that the Packers would seek trade partners for Rodgers after the 2021 season if he so wanted. After another MVP season in 2021, his second-straight year winning the award, Rodgers decided to return to Green Bay likely to finish out his career.

Rodgers reportedly was considering both retirement, and a move to the Denver Broncos following the season. The Broncos were a rumored potential suitor for Rodgers last offseason after reports he wanted out of Green Bay. After Denver hired Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett following the 2021 season as their head coach, rumors revved up that Denver was a possible destination for Rodgers to continue his career.

McAfee said on his show that Rodgers told him personally Tuesday morning after a lot of contemplation about potentially retiring, Rodgers was ready to make the announcement that he's returning to Green Bay.

McAfee added that he was told the contract Rapoport reported was potentially offered by the Packers, but that specific terms haven't been agreed upon and that Rodgers is expected to sign a "cap friendly deal." Obviously $50 million per year is not cap friendly.

"A four-year contract means Rodgers is getting the long-term commitment from the team that he had so desired and he will try to lead this team back to Super Bowl glory in 2022 and beyond," Locked On Packers host Peter Bukowski said.

The Packers drafted Rodgers in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. After sitting behind Brett Favre, Rodgers took over as the starter in 2008. He led Green Bay to a Super Bowl victory after the 2010 season.

In his time in Green Bay, Rodgers has won four MVP awards, including two in the last two seasons. The Packers have come up short in the playoffs over the past several seasons, however, losing in the NFC Championship Game in 2019 and 2020 and then falling to the 49ers in the Divisional Round in January.

With the agreement between Rodgers and the Packers, this likely means Green Bay will bring back All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, whose contract is up this offseason. Rapoport reports that will likely be in the form of a one-year franchise tag for this upcoming season, before a long-term deal can be agreed upon.

This was expected to be an all-time year for quarterback movement this offseason. With Rodgers agreeing to a deal to return to Green Bay, many more quarterback-related dominos are now expected to fall around the league as the new league year approaches.