NFL Week 6 Power Rankings: Bills remain 1; undefeated Cardinals hop Bucs; Saints biggest risers

The Cardinals are the only undefeated team left in the NFL. They move up, but still can't get the top spot after the Bills had a convincing win over the Chiefs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills got their AFC Championship Game revenge on Sunday, defeating the Chiefs handedly in Kansas City 38-20.

That win was good enough to keep them at No. 1 in our power rankings for the second-straight week, holding off the undefeated Arizona Cardinals for now.

This year, the Locked On Podcast Network and TEGNA sports departments have teamed up to vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On/TEGNA NFL Power Rankings.

Our local Locked On NFL hosts and TEGNA sports journalists ranked their 1-32 power rankings and the voting averages created the official power rankings.

Week 6 power rankings notes:

Bills spend second-straight week at No. 1

Cardinals jump Bucs

Chargers biggest risers inside the top 10 from 10 to 6

4-1 Cowboys jump 4-1 Packers

Saints biggest overall risers from 17 to 11

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On NFL podcast, free and available on all platforms

1. Buffalo Bills

Ranking last week: 1

Last week result: 38-20 win over Chiefs

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/6

The Buffalo Bills are in the No. 1 spot for the second-straight week after they dominated the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. The Bills received over 60% of first place votes in our poll.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bills podcast, free and available on all platforms

2. Arizona Cardinals

Ranking last week: 3

Last week result: 17-10 win over 49ers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/8

The Arizona Cardinals are the last remaining undefeated team but after several impressive wins for Buffalo, they still couldn't get into the No. 1 spot. The Cardinals did hop the Bucs from our rankings last week. Arizona received over 30% of the No. 1 votes.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Cardinals podcast, free and available on all platforms

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ranking last week: 2

Last week result: 45-17 win over Dolphins

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/5

The Tampa Bay Bucs fall one spot to No. 3 after being jumped by the Cardinals. The Bucs continue to roll since their Week 3 loss to the Rams. The Bucs were hopped by Arizona because Arizona received many more No. 1 votes than Tampa, who only received 1. Buffalo, Arizona and Tampa were the only three to receive No. 1 votes.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bucs podcast, free and available on all platforms

4. Los Angeles Rams

Ranking last week: 4

Last week result: 26-17 win over Seahawks

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/9

The Los Angeles Rams remain at No. 4 after a big TNF win over the Seahawks in Seattle last week. The Rams received no No. 1 or No. 2 votes, but received over 40% of the No. 4 votes.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Rams podcast, free and available on all platforms

5. Baltimore Ravens

Ranking last week: 5

Last week result: 26-17 win over Colts

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/10

The Ravens won in a comeback Monday night thriller over the Colts on Monday. They remain at No. 5 after the four teams ahead of them also had impressive wins. Baltimore received a handful of No. 3 votes but could jump the Rams.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Ravens podcast, free and available on all platforms

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Ranking last week: 10

Last week result: 47-42 win over Browns

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/10

The Los Angeles Chargers made the biggest jump among teams that were inside the top 10 last week, moving from 10 to 6. The Chargers also had a thrilling comeback win over the Browns. They've arguably had the toughest schedule thus far and they're 4-1. They have a massive matchup with the Ravens next week.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Chargers podcast, free and available on all platforms

7. Dallas Cowboys

Ranking last week: 9

Last week result: 44-20 win over Giants

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/10

The Dallas Cowboys are up to No. 7, two spots ahead of last week. They've won four-straight and were able to jump the Packers in our poll this week, despite Green Bay also getting their fourth win.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Cowboys podcast, free and available on all platforms

8. Green Bay Packers

Ranking last week: 7

Last week result: 25-22

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/9

The Green Bay Packers survived a near-loss against the Bengals in Cincinnati but they were able to gut it out to get their fourth straight win. Everyone ahead of them also won, and they got jumped by the Cowboys, so they fall one spot.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Packers podcast, free and available on all platforms

9. Kansas City Chiefs

Ranking last week: 6

Last week result: 38-20 loss to Bills

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/16

The Kansas City Chiefs have dropped three of their last four after a 38-20 loss to the Bills at home on Sunday. Kansas benefitted from many teams just outside the top 10 in our poll from last week also losing, so they stay in the top 10 with our voters having them come in at 9.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Chiefs podcast, free and available on all platforms

10. Cleveland Browns

Ranking last week: 8

Last week result: 47-42 loss to Chargers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/15

The Cleveland Browns dropped a heartbreaker in L.A. on Sunday to the Chargers but their offense showed they can compete with the best of the best, coming up just short. Like the Chiefs, the Browns benefit from many teams behind them also losing, so they stay in the top 10.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Browns podcast, free and available on all platforms

11. New Orleans Saints

Ranking last week: 17

Last week result: 33-22 win over WFT

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/20

The Saints had another bounce back after a head scratching loss in Week 4. They were the biggest movers in our poll this week from from 17 to 11, mainly because our 11-16 teams from last week lost on Sunday.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Saints podcast, free and available on all platforms

12. San Francisco 49ers

Ranking last week: 13

Last week result: 17-10 loss to Cardinals

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/20

The 49ers benefit from many teams around them losing as well on Sunday. They lost to Arizona but actually moved up one spot to 12.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On 49ers podcast, free and available on all platforms

13. Seattle Seahawks

Ranking last week: 11

Last week result: 26-17 loss to Rams

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/20

The Seattle Seahawks are now 2-3 after losing to the Rams. They also will be without Russell Wilson for some time with a finger injury. They did receive an errant No. 6 vote, but most votes for them came in the 12-16 range.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Seahawks podcast, free and available on all platforms

14. Tennessee Titans

Ranking last week: 18

Last week result: 37-19 win over Jaguars

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/19

The Titans took a convincing win over Jacksonville and were able to jump four spots in our poll from last week thanks to many teams ahead of them losing their games on Sunday.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Titans podcast, free and available on all platforms

15. Las Vegas Raiders

Ranking last week: 12

Last week result: 20-9 loss to Bears

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/22

The Las Vegas Raiders are in full turmoil after their second-straight loss and Jon Gruden's sudden resignation following reports of derogatory and offensive emails sent to former WFT GM Bruce Allen in the past that were uncovered in an investigation into the WFT organization. They dropped three spots to 15.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Raiders podcast, free and available on all platforms

16. Denver Broncos

Ranking last week: 14

Last week result: 27-19 loss to Steelers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/21

The Broncos have now lost two straight games after starting 3-0. They fall two spots to 16 after their loss to the Steelers.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Broncos podcast, free and available on all platforms

17. Carolina Panthers

Ranking last week: 15

Last week result: 21-18 loss to Eagles

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/21

The Panthers dropped their second-straight game as well after starting 3-0. They drop two spots to 17.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Panthers podcast, free and available on all platforms

18. Cincinnati Bengals

Ranking last week: 16

Last week result: 25-22 loss to Packers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/22

The Cincinnati Bengals move two spots back as well after their tight loss to the Green Bay Packers. They're 3-2 and remain ahead of a 2-3 pack behind them.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bengals podcast, free and available on all platforms

19. New England Patriots

Ranking last week: 19

Last week result: 25-22 win over Texans

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/22

The New England Patriots remain at 19 after their tight win over the Houston Texans. They're now 2-3 on the year.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Patriots podcast, free and available on all platforms

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Ranking last week: 23

Last week result: 27-19 win over Broncos

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/23

The Steelers finally got back in the winner's circle with a strong win over the Broncos at home on Sunday. Are they back on track? They rise three spots to No. 20.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Steelers podcast, free and available on all platforms

21. Minnesota Vikings

Ranking last week: 21

Last week result: 19-17 win over Lions

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/24

The Vikings almost gave one away to the Lions but were able to move down the field and kick a game winning field goal as time expired to break Detroit's hearts. The Vikings remain at No. 21 for a second-straight week.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Vikings podcast, free and available on all platforms

22. Philadelphia Eagles

Ranking last week: 24

Last week result: 21-18 win over Panthers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/27

The Philadelphia Eagles had an impressive comeback win over the Panthers on the road on Sunday to pick up their second win of the year. They move up two spots this week.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Eagles podcast, free and available on all platforms

23. Washington Football Team

Ranking last week: 20

Last week result: 33-22 loss to Saints

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 19/29

The Washington Football Team hung with New Orleans for most of the game but their defense could not come up with stops late. The fall to 2-3 and drop three spots in our rankings.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On WFT podcast, free and available on all platforms

24. Chicago Bears

Ranking last week: 25

Last week result: 20-9 win over Raiders

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/25

The Chicago Bears had the best upset win on Sunday, defeating the Raiders on the road 20-9, but they didn't get a lot of love from our voters. They're 3-2 but rise just one spot from 25 to 24.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bears podcast, free and available on all platforms

25. Indianapolis Colts

Ranking last week: 22

Last week result: 31-25 loss to Ravens

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 21/26

The tough season continues for the Colts as they slide to 1-4 after the Ravens came back to beat them on Monday night. They drop three spots back to 25.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Colts podcast, free and available on all platforms

26. Atlanta Falcons

Ranking last week: 27

Last week result: 27-20 win over Jets

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 24/27

The Atlanta Falcons picked up their second win of the year with a 27-20 win over the Jets in London. Voters still aren't impressed with the Falcons enough to get them over the Colts, but they do move up one spot.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Falcons podcast, free and available on all platforms

27. Miami Dolphins

Ranking last week: 26

Last week result: 45-17 loss to Bucs

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/30

The Miami Dolphins are having a rough season as well after they picked up their fourth straight loss on Sunday against the Bucs. They're now 1-4, but fell just one spot to 27.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Dolphins podcast, free and available on all platforms

28. Detroit Lions

Ranking last week: 30

Last week result: 19-17 loss to Vikings

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 22/31

The Detroit Lions may not have won a game yet but they actually jumped two spots over the New York teams this week after another soul crushing loss. They're now the only team in the playoff era to lose two games in one season to 50+ yard game-winning field goals as time expired and they've lost two in the first five weeks. The Lions are close.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Lions podcast, free and available on all platforms

29. New York Giants

Ranking last week: 28

Last week result: 44-20 loss to Cowboys

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/31

The Giants are now 1-4 after they were dominated by the Cowboys Sunday. They suffered numerous big injuries in the game. They fall one spot after being jumped by winless Detroit.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Giants podcast, free and available on all platforms

30. New York Jets

Ranking last week: 29

Last week result: 27-20 loss to Falcons

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 29/32

The Jets fall back one spot to 30 after they were defeated by the Falcons in London on Sunday. They're now 1-4 on the year.

31. Houston Texans

Ranking last week: 31

Last week result: 25-22 loss to Patriots

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 29/32

The Texans were very close to getting their second win of the season on Sunday but they couldn't defeat the Patriots at home. They remain at 31.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Texans podcast, free and available on all platforms

32. Jacksonville Jaguars

Ranking last week: 32

Last week result: 37-19 loss to Titans

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 31/32

The Jaguars are now 0-5 following their loss to the Titans and they remain the No. 32 team in our poll for the second-straight week.