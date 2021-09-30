NFL Week 4 Score Predictions: Brady to dominate Patriots in return; Chiefs bounce back

We're previewing and predicting the outcome of every Week 4 NFL game.

LOS ANGELES — We saw some exciting matchups in Week 3 and we're looking ahead to Week 4. It's the NFL, every week has some riveting matchups but this may be the biggest week yet. It's headlined by Panthers-Cowboys, Cardinals-Rams, Seahawks-49ers, Ravens-Broncos, Steelers-Packers, Bucs-Patriots, Raiders-Chargers and more.

This year at Locked On, Locked On Saints host Ross Jackson and me (Locked On national content producer Cameron LaFontaine) will predict the outcomes of every NFL game week to week.

In Week 3, Ross came back down to earth a bit after two stellar weeks picking games against the spread, although he did still go 50%. If that's a down week for him, this guy knows what he's talking about. After an abysmal 4-12 week against the spread for me in Week 2, I thankfully bounced back in Week 3. Onto Week 4!

Pick records last week:

Straight up: Ross 10-6, Cameron 13-3

Against the spread: Ross 8-8, Cameron 11-5

Pick records so far this season:

Straight up: Ross 30-18, Cameron 30-18

Against the spread: Ross 29-19, Cameron 24-24

NFL Week 4 Score Predictions

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

Time: Thursday, 8:20 p.m. (all times eastern)

Watch: NFL Network

Spread: CIN -7.5, O/U 46

The 0-3 Jaguars will look to get their first win in primetime on Thursday night while the Bengals are at home with a shot to get to 3-1 and lead the AFC North early.

Ross Jackson: Bengals 24, Jaguars 17

Cameron LaFontaine: Bengals 27, Jaguars 19

Washington Football Team at Atlanta Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: WFT -1.5, O/U 47.5

It hasn't been an ideal start for either team at 1-2. Atlanta will look to take momentum from their first win last week back home and look to get back to .500. Can Washington's defense bounce back after giving up 43 to Buffalo?

Ross Jackson: Washington 21, Falcons 14

Cameron LaFontaine: Falcons 26, Washington 23

Houston Texans at Buffalo Bills

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: Bills -16, O/U 47

The Bills have righted the ship after their Week 1 loss with blowout wins over the Dolphins and Washington and now they get a Houston team at home that is missing Tyrod Taylor and starting rookie Davis Mills. Did Houston figure something out in the long week? Or will this one be ugly?

Ross Jackson: Bills 28, Texans 13

Cameron LaFontaine: Bills 31, Texans 16

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: Bears -2.5, O/U 42

The Lions lost on an NFL-record 66-yard field goal as time expired last week and the Bears put up one of the worst collective offensive performances in recent memory with just 47 total yards against the Browns. Both teams are trying to forget what happened last week. And, Matt Nagy may be coaching for his job.

Ross Jackson: Bears 17, Lions 14

Cameron LaFontaine: Lions 24, Bears 19

Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: Cowboys -4.5, O/U 51.5

The Panthers lost both Christian McCaffrey and rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn last week and will be without them in Dallas. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are coming off back to back strong wins against the Chargers and a 20-point win over the Eagles.

Ross Jackson: Cowboys 28, Panthers 21

Cameron LaFontaine: Cowboys 26, Panthers 15

Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: Dolphins -1.5, O/U 42

It's been a nightmare start for the 0-3 Colts and they finally get an opponent that is...less good? I don't know. But the Dolphins don't seem to be on the level of the Seahawks, Rams and Titans. Can Indy get their first win? Miami almost stole one in Vegas last week, how will they react to the OT loss?

Ross Jackson: Colts 17, Dolphins 14

Cameron LaFontaine: Colts 23, Dolphins 21

Cleveland Browns at Minnesota Vikings

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: Browns -2, O/U 51

This should be an underrated good game! The Vikings got off to a rough 0-2 start but they bounced back nicely last week against Seattle and showed their true colors, I think. Meanwhile the Browns are showing that they're a very talented team ready to pick up where they left off. Can they go into Minnesota and get a win?

Ross Jackson: Browns 26, Vikings 23

Cameron LaFontaine: Browns 30, Vikings 25

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: Saints -7.5, O/U 41

The Saints showed their teeth in New England last week, bouncing back from a Week 2 loss. Meanwhile the Giants are 0-3 and just don't look good on offense and are having serious trouble getting Saquon going, although he did score a touchdown last week. Tough place to try and pick up your first win.

Ross Jackson: Saints 27, Giants 14

Cameron LaFontaine: Saints 31, Giants 17

Tennessee Titans at New York Jets

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: Titans -7, O/U 44.5

The Titans are 2-1 after a horrendous Week 1 performance and they'll have a good shot at moving to 3-1 against a Jets team that just can't seem to find it. Although, the Titans could be without both of their top receivers in Julio Jones and A.J. Brown.

Ross Jackson: Titans 34, Jets 13

Cameron LaFontaine: Titans 27, Jets 17

Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: Chiefs -7, O/U 54.5

The Chiefs have lost two straight games. When's the last time we said that? They'll look to bounce back on Sunday in Philly against a rebuilding Eagles team that had a rough time in Dallas on Monday night.

Ross Jackson: Chiefs 30, Eagles 17

Cameron LaFontaine: Chiefs 31, Eagles 20

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: Rams -4.5, O/U 54.5

This has game of the week potential as Kyler Murray and the Cardinals go into L.A. hoping to remain undefeated. The 3-0 Rams haven't skipped a beat. They've also defeated the Cardinals eight times in eight tries in the Sean McVay era. Is it time for that streak to end?

Ross Jackson: Rams 26, Cardinals 23

Cameron LaFontaine: Rams 34, Cardinals 30

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: 49ers -2.5

We're getting all four NFC West teams matching up in the same window on Sunday and both games should be excellent. The 49ers are coming off a crushing loss to the Packers and the Seahawks were just embarrassed in the second half of Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Ross Jackson: 49ers 24, Seahawks 21

Cameron LaFontaine: Seahawks 27, 49ers 23

Baltimore Ravens at Denver Broncos

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: Pick 'Em, O/U 44.5

The 3-0 Denver Broncos finally get a real test after defeating the Giants, Jaguars and Jets to start the year, albeit, easily. The Ravens came off a thrilling win over Kansas City two weeks ago and almost lost in Detroit, but thanks to the golden boot of Justin Tucker, they survived. Oddsmakers have this has a toss up. Should be a good one.

Ross Jackson: Broncos 23, Ravens 21

Cameron LaFontaine: Ravens 24, Broncos 20

Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: Packers -7, O/U 45.5

Talk about two teams who did complete 180s after Week 1. The Packers, in a good way. They're up to 2-1 and looking like their normal selves after a last second win against the Niners on Sunday. The Steelers defeated the Bills in Week 1 and have just looked completely lost since then. Will something give or will the Packers keep rolling?

Ross Jackson: Packers 27, Steelers 18

Cameron LaFontaine: Packers 27, Steelers 17

Tampa Bay Bucs at New England Patriots

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

Watch: NBC

Spread: Bucs -7, O/U 49

Tom Brady makes his return New England. My goodness, this is going to be weird. The Bucs lost last week in L.A. to the Rams, but they out-match the Patriots on both sides of the ball even with their injuries. How bad will Brady and Belichick want this win for their respective teams? It's going to be interesting.

Ross Jackson: Bucs 35, Patriots 13

Cameron LaFontaine: Bucs 32, Patriots 16

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Time: Monday 8:15 p.m.

Watch: ESPN

Spread: Chargers -3, O/U 52.5

We got a great one when these two teams met in primetime last year and this should be another thriller. The Raiders are 3-0 including wins against the Ravens and Steelers and the Chargers are 2-1 coming off a win in Kansas City. This will be a great quarterback battle between Herbert and Carr.

Ross Jackson: Raiders 26, Chargers 24

Cameron LaFontaine: Chargers 33, Raiders 29