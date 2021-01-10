Mariners ticket sales surge as Seattle competes to make the playoffs

The M's are tied with the Boston Red Sox for the second wild card spot in the American League.

SEATTLE — Mariners hype is reaching a fever pitch.

The M's are tied with the Red Sox for the second American League wild card spot after Boston lost to Baltimore Thursday night.

Ticket sales for this weekend's last homestand games have surged, with at least 40,000 tickets sold for Friday's game, including comp tickets. Saturday's and Sunday's games are around 39,000 tickets sold as of Friday morning, according to Mariners Senior Director of Public Information Rebecca Hale.

Full capacity at T-Mobile Park is 47,000 seats.

"Mariners fans have really stepped up," Hale said. "I think they've heeded Kelenic's call after the game last night and they've been buying tickets for the last three games."

Fans stocked up on Mariners gear ahead of the weekend, with ticket sales at the Mariners Team Store in downtown Seattle also seeing a rise.

"Recently, we've been doing like $400, $500 in tickets. That would be a good day. Now it's $2,000 in just one day today," said store sales associate Jake Baccetti.

Fans like Ken Jordan, who bought some new sweatpants for the occasion, said they've believed all season that the Mariners have a chance to make the playoffs.