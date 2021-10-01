Mariners drop a game behind in wild card race in front of sold-out crowd Friday night

The Seattle Mariners are in their final regular season homestand against the Los Angeles Angels this weekend.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners played in front of a sold-out crowd Friday at T-Mobile Park as the team battles for a spot in the postseason.

The Los Angeles Angels landed a major blow to Seattle’s postseason hopes by beating the Mariners 2-1. Seattle dropped into a tie with Toronto, both of them one game behind Boston in the race for the second wild card in the American League.

The Mariners had won 10 of their last 11 games.

Going into Friday night's game, the M's were tied with the Boston Red Sox for the second wild card spot in the American League. Then Boston beat the Washington Nationals 4-2 Friday.