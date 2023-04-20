'Winnipeg Hockey' on full display in upset win over Vegas Golden Knights

Morgan Barron needed 75 stitches after getting cut near his eye, but still finished the Game 1 upset.

WINNIPEG, MB — Winnipeg hockey, Morgan Barron be thy name.

The Jets center was a source of inspration for his teammates in a Game 1 upset win over the Golden Knight in Vegas on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old reportedly required 75 stitches after Vegas goalie Laurent Brossoit's skate blade slipped under Barron's visor and landed near his eye during a goal-mouth scramble in the first period.

The game was 0-0 at that point, and Barron missed 60 minutes in real time while getting stitched. Meanwhile, he texted some loved ones that he was ok after what was a pretty scary scene to witness.

And on the ice, the Jets scored a pair of goals early in the second period en route to a 5-1 win over the top-seed Golden Knights.

"That's Winnipeg Jet hockey - we're all in - and Morgan is a perfect example of that tonight," Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said after the game, per NHL.com.

"That was a pretty serious cut, so give him a ton of credit man, for coming back and playing. And that's an inspiration for our players as well. I think Morgan's presence coming back from that - because they all realized how bad it was - that it gave everyone a big boost."

Bowness added Barron kept saying "I've got to get back" while getting the repairs.

Barron has been an important, two-way force all season, according to Harrison Lee of Locked on Winnipeg Jets. He came back from the injury, forced turnovers, doing a good job forechecking along the walls, and establishing a solid defensive presence.

"He's a guy who will continue to be an important role player for the Jets," Lee added.

It was quite a playoff debut for Barron, who recorded three shots on goal.

In 70 regular season games, he recorded eight goals and 13 assists.

Connoe Hellebuyck only had to make 16 saves for the win, and could be the most important piece for the Jets moving forward.