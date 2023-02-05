5 transfer portal targets for Mark Few and Gonzaga to pursue

Gonzaga still has scholarships to dish out, and they could use a fourth guard as well as a big man capable of protecting the rim via the NCAA transfer portal.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have already secured one of the best transfer portal classes in all of college basketball, but that doesn't mean they are done.

Steele Venters (Eastern Washington) Graham Ike (Wyoming) and Ryan Nembhard (Creighton) all committed to join the Zags this offseason, helping in a big way to replenish the losses of Drew Timme, Rasir Bolton, Julian Strawther and transfers Hunter Sallis, Efton Reid, and Dominick Harris.

But Gonzaga still has scholarships to dish out, and they could use a fourth guard capable of playing a bigger role if Malachi Smith opts to go the professional route, as well as a big man capable of protecting the rim.

The portal window closes on May 11, but there are still thousands of players available in the portal and Few and his staff are no doubt exploring options to bolster this roster ahead of what should be another highly competitive season in 2023-24.

Below is a look at five players the Zags should pursue in the transfer portal. For more analysis, check out the Locked on Zags podcast.

1. Grant Nelson, Forward, North Dakota State

Stats: 17.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 blocks

Nelson is a college basketball unicorn, a 6'10 big man who can handle the ball, stretch the floor, and protect the rim. His priority is playing professionally after getting an invite to the NBA draft combine, but he'd be an outstanding fit at Gonzaga - a school that developed one of the last true unicorns in college hoops, Chet Holmgren, who went on to get selected No. 2 overall in the 2022 NBA draft.

2. Connor Vanover, Center, Oral Roberts

Stats: 12.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 3.2 blocks

Vanover is well-travelled, beginning his career at Cal and spending three seasons at Arkansas before playing last year at Oral Roberts, where he posted the best numbers of his career.

The 7'3 big man averages about 18 minutes per game, and coming to Spokane and playing a role as a rim protector alongside Anton Watson, Graham Ike, and Ben Gregg would be an ideal fit for Mark Few's team who desperately needs some rim protection in the frontcourt.

3. Naheem McLeod, Center, Florida State

Stats: 3.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 1.2 blocks

McLeod recently took a visit to Syracuse, but Gonzaga was in on him shortly after he entered the portal thanks to his connection with R-Jay Barsh, Gonzaga's new assistant coach who worked with McLeod at Florida State last season.

McLeod is a sturdy 7'4, and in a small role as a backup big and rim protector he could thrive with the Zags, while potentially developing into a bigger role in the future.

4. Tre Woodbury, Guard, Utah Valley

Stats: 13.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.0 steals

There remains some question on whether Woodbury has an extra year of eligibility or not, having played five years of college ball but only two in the 2021-22 season. If he can play another year, doing so as a combo guard for the Zags makes a ton of sense.

Woodbury is a career 35.6% three point shooter who knocked them down just under 40% of the time last year, and joining a backcourt with Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, and potentially Malachi Smith would allow him to thrive in a more off-ball role while getting him more open looks.

5. Rylan Jones, Guard, Utah State

Stats: 4.2 points, 3.3 assists, 1.3 rebounds, 0.8 steals

Jones only played 13 games last year due to a head injury, but he's been a steady point guard at the college level for the past four years - two at Utah State and two before that at Utah.