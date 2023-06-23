2023 NBA Draft: In Julian Strawther, did Denver Nuggets draft their next Christian Braun?

Braun was an overwhelming success in year one for Denver and it's not crazy to think Strawther could produce similarly for the defending champs.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — For the third year in a row, and fourth in the last five, the Gonzaga Bulldogs had a player selected in the first round of the NBA Draft. This time it was wing Julian Strawther, who went No. 29 to the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

Strawther was the only Zag selected while the program's all-time leading scorer, Drew Timme, signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Milwaukee Bucks and guard Malachi Smith did the same with Portland.

For Denver, Strawther represents the third small forward drafted in the first round the past two seasons, with Kansas forward Christian Braun going No. 21 last year and UCLA's Peyton Watson going nine spots later at No. 30.

While the jury is still out on Watson, Braun was an overwhelming success in year one and it's not crazy to think Strawther could produce similarly for the defending champs, at least according to Locked on Zags host Andy Patton.

"He offers a skill set that Denver could definitely use: shooting," Patton said. "He's a great catch and shoot shooter, a great spot up shooter, a great back door cutter. I think offensively you see what his skills are and how Denver operates their offense...these are all skills Strawther has."

Denver's offense revolves around a multifaceted big man in the middle of the floor, Nikola Jokic, a sight that will be familiar to Strawther after playing alongside Timme the past few years.

Strawther's ability to cut to the rim and find open space should translate well alongside Jokic, one of the league's most gifted passers.