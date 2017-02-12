Seattle Kraken sign former Spokane Chiefs forward Kailer Yamamoto to one year contract

Yamamoto scored 11 goals last season for the Edmonton Oilers.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken have signed former Mead Panther and Spokane Chief Kailer Yamamoto to a one-year contract.

The Spokane native becomes the first Washington-born player in Kraken history.

The 24-year-old forward scored 11 goals for the Edmonton Oilers last season and totaled 118 points in his six-year career in Edmonton.

Yamamoto was traded to the Detroit Red Wings on June 29th before being bought out, enabling him to sign a free-agent deal with the Kraken.

In four years with the Chiefs in his junior career, Yamamoto totaled 105 goals and registered 291 points.

"(Kailer) is a good offensive player, he is tenacious. We are excited to have him, his skillset is excellent. He is very much a motivated player and I think he will fit in very well with the makeup of our team and the way we are built and the way we play," said Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol.

Yamamoto joins former Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin as Kraken free agent signings this offseason.

