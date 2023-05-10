Bobby Wagner discusses Seattle defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt and LB Jordyn Brooks | Locked on Seahawks

Wagner joined the show to promote his "Prevent Defense Campaign" to raise awareness about wildfires in the PNW and his involvement with the Renton Fire Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks are off to a strong 3-1 start, recovering from a Week 1 loss to the Rams to settle into second place in the NFC West behind the 4-0 San Francisco 49ers.

Geno Smith and Seattle's offense have been the big story, but the Seahawks have shown steady improvement on the defensive end this season as well - particularly in Week 4's 24-3 victory over the New York Giants.

Locked on Seahawks host Corbin Smith spoke with Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner, who knows plenty about what it takes to lead an elite NFL defense from his time with the iconic Legion of Boom. Wagner spoke about the team's growth this season, and the job second year defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt has done so far in 2023.

"He's done a great job," Wagner said. "He's really really smart, understands the run fits and the pass concepts. I think the more he gets used to calling the plays the better he gets."

Wagner joined the show to promote his involvement with USAA and the Renton Fire Department and his "Prevent Defense Campaign" to raise awareness about wildfires in the Pacific Northwest.

Wagner also spoke about fellow Seattle linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who recovered remarkably fast from a torn ACL this offseason and currently has two sacks and 20 total tackles through four games.

"He's been amazing," Wagner said. "He's fast, he's physical, he's making plays in the backfield, got two sacks the other night. He's all over the field and I don't think anyone expected him to have this kind of production coming off the injury he had, but it just speaks to the work he did over the offseason."