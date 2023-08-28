Scorching hot August has Seattle Mariners in sole possession of first place in the AL West

Center fielder Julio Rodriguez and designated hitter Teoscar Hernandez have come alive in time to help the Mariners take over the division lead from the Rangers.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners sit atop the AL West standings through their 130th game of the season after defeating the Kansas City Royals, 3-2, at T-Mobile Park on Sunday afternoon. The win, coupled with Texas losing to Minnesota in extra innings, vaulted Seattle into first place and marks the latest they have been in first since 2003.

Seattle has gotten some help from a Texas-sized collapse by the Rangers, but ultimately it has been a red-hot month of August from the Mariners' bats that has helped them win 11 of their last 12, 19 of their last 23, and 21 of the past 26 games dating back to late July.

Locked on Mariners host Ty Dane Gonzalez was joined by guest host Ben Ranieri on a reaction episode where they discussed Seattle's rise to first place and the buffer they now have as they look to make the playoffs for the second year in a row.

"Seattle's been a sleeping baseball giant for a long time," Ranieri said. "It's so cool to see them get 38,000 people on a Sunday, with that much on the line....that's what you want to see in August baseball. It means it's meaningful."

Seattle's starting pitching has been a strength all season long, with veteran Luis Castillo once again taking care of business by limiting Kansas City to just one single and one walk on Sunday.

However, it's been the bats, namely center fielder Julio Rodriguez and designated hitter Teoscar Hernandez, who have come alive in time to help the Mariners take over the division lead from Texas.

Seattle isn't just watching the Rangers, however, as the Astros are still very much in the running after winning the division in five of the last six seasons.