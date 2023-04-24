How the Kraken can even series with Avalanche | Locked On Kraken

Faceoffs and special teams will be key for the Seattle Kraken in Game 4.

SEATTLE — Seattle Kraken fans are hoping their team can spin the excitement of playoff hockey into a series tying win over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

The Kraken hosted its first playoff home game in franchise history over the weekend, with Jaden Schwartz opening the scoring in front of a jubilant and raucous crowd.

It was a back and forth affair, though, with the Avs jumping out to a 3-1 lead that was eventually relinquished before the defending Stanley Cup champions built a further three-goal lead in the third period that could not be overcome.

Seattle must win Game 4 in order to ensure at least one more home game later in the series.

Speaking on the Locked On Kraken podcast with host Erica Ayala, Alison Lukan of ROOT Sports pinpointed three areas the Kraken need to improve upon in order to beat Colorado: the power play, rush chances, and Colorado's ability to score directly off faceoff wins.

"It's not like the Kraken are falling down on the job," Lukan said, "but this was a game where three areas where the Avs can really excel, they were able to find a way to push past the Kraken's opposition to that, and that's where you hope to see Seattle improve going into Game 4."

While Seattle only has a 9.1 percent success on the power play during the series, they've kept Colorado's man advantage at bay, with a penalty kill rate of 100 percent.

Seattle did score a power play goal in Game 3, but it came with 40 seconds remaining in the third period and with the Avs well on their way to victory.

Additionally, Seattle allowed a shorthanded in the first period that tied the game at 1 and sucked some of the energy out of the building.

Colorado's ability to score off a faceoff was also on full display on a Cale Makar slapshot goal that came directly off an Alex Newhook win at the dot.