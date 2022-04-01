Ranking the top five quarterbacks and running backs in the 2022 NFL Draft

NFL Draft analysts Eric Crocker and Ryan Tracy go through their top five QBs and top five RBs available this year on the Locked On NFL Draft podcast.

LAS VEGAS — The NFL Draft is officially less than a month away as prospects continue to go through their pro days as coaches, evaluators and executives are trying to find the best fit for their teams.

So, let's take a closer look at the top prospects from the quarterback and running back positions.

While some have called this a "weaker" class for both positions, on the Locked On NFL Draft podcast, hosts Eric Crocker and Ryan Tracy discuss why the position classes are stronger than you may think, and who stands out the most from both.

In doing so, Crocker and Tracy both put out their top fives from the quarterback and running back position groups.

Let's take a look at who they have. Starting off, their top fives at QB are very different...

Eric Crocker's top five quarterback prospects

1. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

3. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

4. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

5. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

Ryan Tracy's top five quarterback prospects

1. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

3. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

4. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

5. Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky

Eric Crocker's top five running back prospects

1. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

2. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

3. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

4. James Cook, RB, Georgia

5. Zamir White, RB, Georgia

Ryan Tracy's top five running back prospects

1. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

2. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

3. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

4. Zamir White, RB, Georgia

5. Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame

