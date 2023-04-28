How Jimmy Butler took down the Milwaukee Bucks | Locked On NBA

Jimmy Butler led the Miami Heat to an upset series win in the first round.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIAMI — Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat did the unthinkable this week, becoming the sixth eighth-seed to beat a one-seed in the NBA playoffs -- and it only took them five games.

In a Thursday edition of the Locked On NBA podcast, hosts Nick Angstadt and Pat Morenzoni discussed how Butler pulled it off, and where the Bucks can look for answers after their second first-round exit in the past four years.

Butler averaged nearly 38 points per game in the series, scoring from all three levels and making plays all over the court.

“Jimmy is arguably the best two-way player in the NBA,” Morenzoni argued.

Butler also shot 60 percent from the field while getting to the free-throw line nearly 10 times per game.

“You just see the way that he picks his spots and where to go and where to be on the court … his intelligence doesn’t get talked about enough,” Angstadt said.

On the Bucks’ side, they scored just 16 points in the fourth quarter and eight points in overtime, going stagnant at the worst possible time.

“This is the thing we’ve been talking about with the Bucks all season,” Angstadt said. “They didn’t have a good enough offense.”

Milwaukee, fresh off suffering one of the biggest upsets in NBA history, could see its star forward Khris Middleton hit free agency and is already facing calls to move on from head coach Mike Budenholzer.

“Bud is a coach that benefitted from having a superstar-level player on his team and the perfect set of circumstances went his way the year they won the NBA championship,” Morenzoni said. “Bud is not the reason.”