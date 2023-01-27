Eastern Washington officials give statements on police footage of Tyre Nichols

Mayor Nadine Woodward and Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said in a statement that the events in Memphis are devastating.

SPOKANE, Wash — Eastern Washington officials issued a statement following the release of police video in the deadly assault of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, from Memphis, Tennessee.

We mourn for the family and friends who lost a loved one, for a community that feels betrayed by people they should trust, and for those officers in the department and around the country who will be viewed through this lens.

Out of tragedy, we must learn. Tyre Nichols was a father, friend, and loved one. He has now touched our lives and it is our responsibility to use that tragedy as a way to improve ourselves and our community.

Please know that as Mayor and Police Chief we are paying attention, we are listening, we are learning. The Spokane Police Department has spent several years learning how to better approach volatile situations, how to use words and context to interpret actions and avoid or de-escalate confrontations. Our department is constantly evolving to embrace best practices, including utilizing mental health co-deployed teams to assist those in crisis, incorporating Virtual Reality training to help officers develop paradigms for responding more safely to tense situations, multiple reviews of all uses of force, placement at the Spokane stabilization facility instead of jail as an alternative for those needing services, and consistent training on de-escalation.

Our training and focus has been on the human aspect of the job – from the perspective of those who call for help, those who are the subjects of those calls, and – in situations like this – the loved ones left behind, and the officers themselves. What happened to Tyre Nichols was inhumane and something no police department can tolerate. Spokane is committed to ensuring we are utilizing the best training, equipment and tactics to ensure our employees engage with professionalism, integrity and compassion.

Washington State University Police Chief Gary Jenkins also issued a statement, denouncing the actions of the officers in Memphis:

NAACP President for the Spokane branch Kiantha Duncan also issued a statement.

Equal Justice means that no one is above the law, and no one in law enforcement is exempt from following the oath taken to provide public safety. The African American law enforcement officers who committed this heinous crime must be swiftly held accountable.

A message from Spokane Branch NAACP President Kiantha Duncan regarding the incident in Memphis, TN, involving the tragic death of Tyre Nichols. Posted by Spokane NAACP on Friday, January 27, 2023

