'I’m very grateful': Post Falls' Bear Hughes preparing for final games in a Spokane Chiefs uniform

Hughes helped propel his team to the playoffs this year after the Chiefs midway through the year were last place in the WHL Western Conference.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been quite a hockey season for Post Falls native Bear Hughes, who at 20 years old is in his final year playing in Spokane.

The Chiefs spent the month of December and the first part of January in last place in their conference, traded away both of their captains during that time span and fired their head coach in February.

Yet, somehow, Hughes and his teammates climbed their way out of that hole and into the playoffs.

However, if you know Hughes, you know it's not surprising that he helped make something out of what seemed like nothing.

"I took a different path than most people, but it just kind of shows that hard work can get you where you want to go," reflected Bear.

At the beginning of 2019, Hughes was just playing club hockey for the Spokane Braves.

That’s when the Chiefs rang and changed his life.

"I remember my first couple games here as a Chief. I remember how scared I was, how nervous I was to come in and play just because I was the hometown kid. I had always come to Chiefs games and watched those guys on the ice. My first couple of games there was Ty Smith, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, those guys that I’d kind of idolized," said Hughes.

First look at Post Falls native Bear Hughes on his home ice! pic.twitter.com/G4NbYgT3Pl — Spokane Chiefs (@spokanechiefs) March 17, 2019

That fearfulness didn’t last long though-- at all.

In his second game in March of 2019, Hughes scored two goals and the rest is history. He was drafted by the Washington Capitals in 2020 and was elevated to Chiefs' team captain midway through this season.

"Now, I’m more like one of those guys to the younger guys. I’m someone they look up to. I’m the leader in the room. I like to look back and see how much I’ve matured and grown as a person and as a player over the past couple of years," said Hughes.

Bear’s story is certainly unique in a lot of ways.

He barely had to leave home to pursue a higher level of hockey as he still lives in Post Falls with his mom, dad and several siblings.

Right now, it’s unknown where Hughes will end up next season. The Capitals haven’t signed him yet, and if they don’t by June 1, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent.

No matter what though, Bear is going to have leave the area next year.

"It’ll be difficult at times, but also it’s good for me," said Hughes. "You’ve got to move away and grow up on your own and have to make your own decisions. Mom and dad aren’t there all the time to help you. It’ll be good, but I’m sure it’ll be hard at the same time. It’ll be a fun experience."

Right now though, Bear is just savoring every second he has left with the Chiefs.

His last game, whenever it is, is on the horizon.

"I try not to think about it too much," said Bear. "It’s kind of sad ending my junior career, and I won’t be able to ever play in the Spokane again. But, at the same time, I’m just very thankful for being able to play here in the first place. I think a lot of kids around here would do anything for this opportunity. I’m very grateful, but, at the same time, it’ll be hard for sure."