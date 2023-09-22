Anthony Richardson OUT vs Ravens, can Gardner Minshew lead Indianapolis to another victory?

Minshew helped lead Indianapolis to a win in Week 2 over Houston, and has completed 76% of his passes this season (19-of-25) with 171 yards and a touchdown.

INDIANAPOLIS — A concussion will keep rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson on the sideline for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, dampening a matchup against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

While a Jackson-Richardson battle was the key selling point for this matchup, the Colts will instead turn to a quarterback who has had plenty of success, and been in plenty of headlines, since coming into the league in 2019: Gardner Minshew.

Minshew helped lead Indianapolis to a win in Week 2 over Houston, and has completed 76% of his passes this season (19-of-25) with 171 yards and a touchdown.

Locked On Colts host Zach Hicks spoke with Locked On Ravens host Kevin Oestreicher on a crossover episode, detailing the key difference between having Richardson and Minshew under center on Sunday and what it means for the Colts.

"Gardner Minshew is not a creator, he's a distributor," Hicks said. "He's a point guard. He's going to get the ball out of his hand quickly, it's going to be the lowest depth of target in the league, and you're going to see the offense move because he's getting the ball out."

Minshew mania started during his senior season at Washington State, when under the tutelage of Mike Leach's air raid offense he exploded with nearly 4,800 passing yards and 38 touchdowns, which led to him getting selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft by Jacksonville.

Minshew ended up starting 12 games for the Jaguars as a rookie, going 6-6 and posting a stellar 21-to-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio and 3,271 passing yards.

He went just 1-7 the following year, despite a 66.1% completion rate and a 16-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and spent the past two seasons as a seldom used backup in Philadelphia behind Jalen Hurts before joining Indianapolis this offseason.

Now he'll have a chance to lead Indianapolis against a very stout Ravens defense, and his ability to get the ball out quickly will certainly help him stay out of trouble. Still, blocking up front will be key for the Colts as Minshew won' be able to use his legs to extend plays the same way Richardson can.