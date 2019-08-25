Local umpire Brian Rounds from Rathdrum, Idaho was an alternate official for the Little League World Series championship game between Curacao and Louisiana.

The championship game on Sunday at 3 p.m. was his 12th game. Rounds would have filled in and officiate if an umpire was unable to do so.

Rounds was one of 16 umpires selected from around the world to be an umpire for the LLWS. His last game on the field was Saturday in the international championship game between Japan and Curacao. He was the second base umpire in that contest.



"It's been a blast," Rounds said. "It's been really, really fun. Memories will last a lifetime and this has been really, really cool."

One of his dreams in going to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the LLWS was to umpire at home plate during a night game at Howard J. Lamade Stadium. He got to do that in a game between Louisiana and Virginia.

"It was awesome and an electric atmosphere," Rounds said." I had a ton of fun. I couldn't stop smiling at the plate."

RELATED: Rathdrum umpire to officiate Little League World Series

RELATED: Coeur d'Alene Little League loses wild regional final, won't go to LLWS