Spokane County, North Idaho law enforcement face off at hockey game fundraiser

A portion of every ticket sold will go toward the Behind the Badge Foundation.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County and North Idaho law enforcement are going head-to-head on the ice for a good cause.

Officers from Spokane County and North Idaho are competing in a hockey game on Saturday, March 25 at 5 p.m. The event will take place at the Spokane Arena and a portion of every ticket sold will go toward the Behind the Badge Foundation.

The foundation provides comprehensive support to Washington state’s law enforcement agencies, families and communities after an officer has died or suffered a serious injury in the line of duty.

During the event, two hockey games will take place. The first game will be at 5 p.m., where Spokane County law enforcement will play against North Idaho law enforcement. The second game takes place at 7:05 p.m. and during this game, Spokane Chiefs will play against Tri-City Americans.



Tickets for adults are $15 and $12 for children ages 4 to 12 years old. Tickets are available through the Behind the Badge Foundation page here. Tickets are good for both games.

