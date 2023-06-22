Sandpoint weightlifter wins national powerlifting championship, set to compete in Mongolia

Sandpoint’s Chuy Fragoso is a national powerlifting champion, and he is headed to compete on the world stage in Mongolia in October.

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Exactly four years ago today, Sandpoint’s Chuy Fragoso started a new powerlifting journey after a 22-year hiatus. Now, he is a national powerlifting champion and is headed to compete on the world stage.

Recently, Fragoso won the 2023 Powerlifting America Masters National Championship in Scottsdale, Ariz. Powerlifting America is the U.S. federation that feeds into the International Powerlifting Federation. Due to his outstanding performance, Fragoso is set to compete in the IPF Masters World Championship in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Oct. 10 in the 83kg (183 pounds) weight class in the 50-59 age division.

“I’m extremely excited about competing in Mongolia,” Fragoso said. “The thought of competing on the international stage was my ultimate goal — it was all but a dream back in 2019 before having my second hip replaced.”

For those unfamiliar with powerlifting, competitors are scored on three lifts — squat, bench press, and deadlift, in that order. Lifters get three attempts at each lift discipline and competitors can only attempt a weight equal or higher than their failed attempt. You need at least two-out-of-three judges to pass a competitor’s lift for it to count. The heaviest successful lift in each discipline counts toward your total weight lifted.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

