Idaho hiring Nebraska-Kearney's Carrie Eighmey as next women's basketball head coach

Carrie Eighmey joins the Vandals after being named the Coach of the Year in her conference last season.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho has announced it is hiring Carrie Eighmey as its next women's basketball head coach.

Eighmey comes to Moscow after spending the past eight seasons at Nebraska-Kearney where the Lopes went 165-77 in her tenure. While in charge of the Lopes, Eighmey led the team to three consecutive Division II NCAA Tournaments, including a run to the Sweet 16 in 2020-21.

Eighmey was named Coach of the Year in 2023 for the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.

"I am thrilled to be the next women's head coach at the University of Idaho," Eighmey said. "We will focus on creating positive and impactful experiences for our student-athletes on and off the court. "We aim to build a top-tier, highly respected program in the Big Sky and most importantly, make it to the big dance."

Before taking over at UNK, Eighmey was Hastings's head coach, where she compiled a 68-32 record with the Broncos.

"We are thrilled to welcome Carrie and her husband Devin to the Vandal Family," said Vandal Director of Athletics Terry Gawlik. "Coach Eighmey is a winner, pure and simple. She has been successful at every step in her career, and has built that success with strong recruiting, hard work, and a passion for preparing young women to be their best selves on and off the court. She is committed to elevating our program through a student-athlete centered approach, and we could not be more excited for the future of Vandal women's basketball."

The hiring of Eighmey comes after Idaho and 14-year head coach Jon Newlee decided to part ways on April 6th.

