Idaho High School Football begins

Week one featured several games for local teams against teams from Utah.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The first full week of high school football in the state of Idaho began today. We had highlights of two games tonight.

Coeur d'Alene 7, Rocky Mountain 30

Coeur d'Alene was in Meridian taking on Rocky Mountain. The Vikings had a tough day and only managed to get the ball in the end zone once. Rocky Mountain rolled in this one and won this game 30-7.

Coeur d'Alene drops to 0-2 on the season and faces a tough test at home next Friday against Sandpoint.

Lakeland 30, Lake City 21

Lakeland visited Lake City tonight. This back and forth game was decided on a long final drive by Lakeland in the fourth quarter. Leading by three with under seven minutes to play, the Hawks used up over five minutes of clock and ended their drive with a 10 yard rushing touchdown by senior running back John Cornish.

Cornish had three touchdowns on the night as Lakeland goes on to defeat Lake City 30-21.

A couple other local teams were in action today against teams from Utah, but both would fall short.

Lewiston 28, Layton 41

Skyline 35, Post Falls 17

We will have a full slate of high school football highlights next Friday night for week one of Washington high school football on KREM 2 Friday football.

