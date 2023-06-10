Spokane's own Erin LaVoie wins 2023 Stihl Timbersports International Women's Cup

LaVoie broke the world record in the underhand chop.

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Spokane native Erin LaVoie won the gold medal at the 2023 Stihl Timbersports International Women's Cup in Rotterdam today.

LaVoie broke the world record for the underhand chop, posting a mark of 30.67 seconds en route to becoming the top Lumberjill in the world.

LaVoie entered the event as the U.S. champion and won the gold medal by 20 seconds over the silver medalist.

The 41-year-old scored 35 points across three events to win by four points over Canadian Ally Briscoe.

LaVoie also took home the top spot in the stock saw event by .12 seconds over Yolanda Gnadinger from Switzerland.

Erin LaVoie is the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® International Women Cup 2023 Champion! 👑



She started fast and finished even faster, closing out the competition with a world record in the Underhand Chop (30.67). #KISSMYAXE #EXTREMESPORTS #STIHLTIMBERSPORTS pic.twitter.com/5G2M2RTMnb — STIHL TIMBERSPORTS (@Timbersports) June 10, 2023

The two time world champion Lumberjill will return to Spokane with her fourth world record. She is also a Guinness Book of World Records recordholder for most Christmas trees chopped in two minutes.

