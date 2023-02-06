Eastern Washington Athletic Director Lynn Hickey to leave role in April

The EWU athletics department announced today via press release that Hickey has decided to retire from her current role when her contract expires on April 30th.

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington Athletic Director Lynn Hickey is leaving EWU after a five year stint.

The athletics department announced today via press release that Hickey has decided to retire from her current role when her contract expires on April 30th.

Hickey came to Eastern Washington after 18 years at UTSA and was a pioneer for women in sports as one of the first women to play, coach and then administer collegiate athletics.

Hickey cites a desire to be closer to her family in the Texas-Oklahoma area as a key reason for her decision.

"I would like to thank EWU and the Board of Trustees for the opportunity to serve the institution the past five years," says Hickey. "I am incredibly passionate about intercollegiate athletics and will miss the interaction and competition, but it is time for me to prioritize my family. I will forever cherish my Eagle experience due to the wonderful student-athletes, staff, and fans that I have been fortunate to work with and who epitomize our values of grit, grace and gratitude."

She added that she is looking forward to finishing her tenure on a high note.

"With a significant staff rebuild, we are prepared to now move forward with several exciting initiatives in the next few months. I look forward to working with Eagles everywhere to 'finish strong' and help implement those initiatives this spring so that the new leader of this program has a great foundation to build upon. The future is bright and sustainable in solidifying Eagle athletics as a force in the Big Sky Conference."

"I want to thank Lynn Hickey for all her years of service not only to college athletics, but specifically for her hard work here at Eastern," says Eastern Washington President Shari McMahan. "Lynn has always supported our student-athletes with positivity and professionalism, and she will leave that great legacy at EWU and in intercollegiate athletics."

Eastern Washington will conduct a national search for it's next Athletic Director beginning immediately.

